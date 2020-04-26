Seattle has also added several interior offensive linemen this offseason, including B.J. Finney, Kahlil McKenzie and Chance Warmack.
Fluker tweeted, “I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle.”
The move with Fluker will save Seattle about $3.6 million against the salary cap.
Fluker, 29, started 23 of 24 regular season games in his two years with Seattle. He was a punishing blocker in the success of Seattle’s run game. Fluker started his career with the Chargers before spending one season with the New York Giants.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.