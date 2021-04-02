He started all 16 regular-season games in 2019 plus three more in the postseason, including the team’s Super Bowl victory against San Francisco.
A fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2015, Wilson spent his first four years in the NFL with the Cowboys.
Jacksonville expects linebackers Myles Jack and Joe Schobert to play the middle of its revamped defense but was looking to add depth alongside second-year pro Shaq Quarterman and third-year pro Quincy Williams.
