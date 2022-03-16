Mundt spent the last five years with the Los Angeles Rams after latching on as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. He’s following new head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips to Minnesota.

Story continues below advertisement

Schlottmann, who can play guard and center, played the last four seasons for the Denver Broncos. He went undrafted out of TCU and has seven career starts.

Berry ranked eighth in the NFL last year with 27 punts inside the 20-yard line. His gross average of 46.5 yards per punt was the second-best in Vikings history, in his first season with the club.

___