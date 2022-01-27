Though he comes without on-field experience, the 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah has nine seasons in the league on his resume. He started with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 in the research and development department, after deciding the PhD program at Stanford was not his calling. His foot in the door was made possible through a connection made at a sports analytics conference with Brian Hampton, now the vice president of football administration with the 49ers.