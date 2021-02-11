Guenther was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders the last three years. He worked 13 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, with four years as defensive coordinator from 2014-17. He took over that role from Zimmer, who left to become head coach of the Vikings. Guenther and Zimmer overlapped with the Bengals for six seasons.
“Together, we’re all going to get the Vikings’ defense back to the standard we expect,” Zimmer said in a statement distributed by the team.
