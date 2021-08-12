“Honestly, Mond needs to pick up the tempo,” Zimmer said Thursday. “Everything is slow-motion, a little bit. But he did make some good throws today, I thought, and moved out of the pocket a couple of times. He needs a bunch of experience, so he’s going to get a lot of reps in this preseason. Just watching him, everything needs to get sped up, faster and quicker, because it happens so much faster than he’s used to, I’m sure.”