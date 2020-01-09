STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Niners won four of five in series in playoffs with San Francisco winning 38-22 in divisional round following 1997 season. ... Vikings’ lone postseason win in series came in 1987 season when they followed up victory at New Orleans in wild-card round with 36-24 upset against top-seeded 49ers at Candlestick Park. ... Since that win, Vikings lost nine of past 10 trips to San Francisco. ... Minnesota tries to become ninth team to win back-to-back playoff games vs. teams with 13-plus wins in regular season. ... Vikings last won two playoff games in same season in 1987 with wins vs. Saints, 49ers before loss to Washington in NFC title game. ... Kirk Cousins was 11th QB to start and win playoff game for Vikings, tied with Rams for most in NFL since 1950. ... Minnesota finished fourth in NFL with 31 takeaways, tied for fifth with 48 sacks. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has failed to rush for 100 yards in eight straight games after reaching mark five times in his first seven games this season. ... Minnesota S Anthony Harris tied for NFL lead with six INTs in regular season. Harris also had one in wild-card round. ... Vikings allowed TDs on 43.8% of red-zone trips, second-best rate in league. ... Vikings allowed 62.2 passer rating on throws to tight ends, 25 points better than next-best team, according to SportRadar. ... Niners All-Pro TE George Kittle ranks second in NFL with 2,430 yards receiving past two years, third with 173 catches. ... Niners playing first playoff game since losing NFC title game at Seattle following 2013 season. ... This is first 49ers playoff game at Levi’s Stadium. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo had worst career start in season opener at Minnesota last season for 49ers, throwing three INTs, having career-low 45.1 rating. ... Garoppolo’s 18 turnovers this season most of any player in postseason. ... San Francisco allowed league-low 169.2 yards passing per game, lowest mark in NFL since 2009 Jets gave up 153.7. ... Niners averaged league-high 6.65 yards per play on first down. ... RB Raheem Mostert has TD runs in six straight games, tied for second-longest streak in 49ers history to Joe Perry’s seven-gamer in 1953-54. ... Mostert’s 5.64 yards per carry led all RBs this season and was most for San Francisco RB since Perry’s 6.06 in 1958. ... Niners led NFL this season with 2,280 yards from scrimmage, 24 TDs from undrafted players. No other team had more than 13 TDs from undrafted players.