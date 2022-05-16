Vikings add analytics expert Demitrius Washington in VP role

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings hired Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations on Monday, a new position under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah that’s designed to take the front office deeper into data-based decision-making.
“He is one of the most uniquely gifted people I have met in my time in the NFL,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He is able to learn complex ideas, make them simple, and apply them in all facets of the organization.”
Washington earned a finance degree from Central Arkansas in 2011 and an MBA in finance and analytics from Missouri in 2014.
He’ll join co-directors of player personnel Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson and senior football advisor Ryan Grigson as the key leaders under Adofo-Mensah, along with executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, the salary cap and contract negotiation specialist.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL