Davis, who is one of three players in Dolphins history to start games at four different positions over his career, was a team captain in each of the past two seasons. Undrafted out of Idaho in 2015, Davis spent time on practice squads with the Seahawks and the Jets before latching on with the Dolphins.

Hairston played for the Broncos last season under new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Temple by the Colts who also had a stint with the Jets before joining the Broncos.

Smith played in five games for the Vikings last season and spent most of 2021 on the practice squad. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Seahawks.

