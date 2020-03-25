Zettel was a sixth-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 out of Penn State. He has since been with Cleveland, Cincinnati and San Francisco. He joined the 49ers late in the 2019 season and played with them through the Super Bowl. Zettel’s best year in the league came with the Lions in 2017, when he started every game and totaled 6 1/2 sacks. The Vikings lost six-year starter defensive end Everson Griffen to free agency, as well as backup Stephen Weatherly. Griffen was the longest-tenured player on the team.
