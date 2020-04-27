Davis was one of the team’s priorities as one of the top-rated undrafted prospects. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Davis, who skipped his final season with Texas A&M to turn pro, had 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Aggies in 2019.
Lacina is the son of former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina, who played for the team from 1999-2002. They both played for the Division II program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which also produced Vikings Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.