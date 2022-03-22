The Packers released Smith last week. He reached an agreement to return to his original team, the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports, but that contract fell through.
With defensive end Danielle Hunter returning after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven games in 2021, the Vikings have a pair of proven pass-rushers to lean on in the attempt to prop up a defense that has lagged badly over the last two years. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL