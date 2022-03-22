MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract on Tuesday, giving the team a pass-rushing boost from a player recently let go by their biggest rival.

Smith, who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.