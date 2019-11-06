Sendejo spent eight seasons with the Vikings, first cracking the starting lineup in 2013 and accumulating 59 starts. The hard-hitting, oft-penalized 32-year-old will provide depth behind starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris and extensive special teams experience.
Rookie safety Marcus Epps was waived to make room on the roster for Sendejo, who went undrafted out of Rice in 2010 and debuted first with Dallas before signing with Minnesota in 2011.
