The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win the NFC for the second time in four seasons. The 45-year-old Morris, who was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, is in his first season with the Rams. The 36-year-old O’Connell is in his second season with the Rams. He overlapped with Adofo-Mensah in 2016, when they both worked for the 49ers.