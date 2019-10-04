Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tugs on Diggs’ jersey during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears won 16-6. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have not committed to using disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs in their next game.

After practice on Friday, coach Mike Zimmer said simply, “We’ll see,” when asked if Diggs would play on Sunday against the New York Giants. Diggs returned to the field with the Vikings on Thursday, after an absence on Wednesday that was labeled as “not injury related.” Zimmer has declined to comment on Diggs and his dissatisfaction with the direction of the team, but the coach said on Friday that Diggs has been punished, without specifying how or for what.

Zimmer indicated that his assessment of practice performance would determine whether Diggs plays, saying the coaching staff would have to “watch the tape.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.