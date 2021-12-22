Patterson has settled into more of a traditional RB role for the Falcons recently, scoring three TDs in his past four games. He had a down week against San Francisco in Week 15, but he’s in a prime bounce-back spot this week against the defensively deficient Lions. Second in the league in TDs allowed to RBs (22) and second in fantasy points allowed to RBs as well, Detroit could allow at least one score to the reinvigorated Patterson, who’s had a fantasy renaissance this season.