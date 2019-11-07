STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Previous home game for Cowboys also Sunday night. NFC East leaders beat Eagles 37-10 with division lead on line three weeks ago. ... Offenses and defenses for Vikings, Cowboys all ranked in top 10. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 4-0 against Kirk Cousins, from 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s first two seasons when Cousins was with Redskins. Cousins has 1-6 record vs. Cowboys. ... NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook of Minnesota faces two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott for first time. Third-year back has 894 yards, 153 more than sixth-place Elliott. ... Cook trying to become Vikings’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Adrian Peterson in 2015. ... Elliott trying to tie career best with fourth straight 100-yard game. ... Vikings WR Stefon Diggs tied for second in NFL with 13 catches of at least 20 yards, while Amari Cooper of Dallas tied for fifth with 12. ... Diggs seventh in NFL with 710 yards receiving, Cooper eighth at 701. ... Vikings are 2-8 on road in six seasons under coach Mike Zimmer in night games, losing all three last year. ... In past 10 games on road against teams with winning record at beginning of game, Vikings are 0-9-1. Previous such win was at Atlanta on Dec. 3, 2017. ... Vikings DEs have 18 sacks, most by that position group in NFL. Cowboys have allowed 10 sacks overall, third-fewest in league. ... DE Danielle Hunter had two sacks, three tackles for loss in previous Dallas meeting. Aims for eighth in row vs. NFC East with sack. Needs 1½ sacks to become youngest to 50 (25 years, 12 days) since 1982. ... DE Everson Griffen tied career best with three tackles for loss against Chiefs. ... Cowboys have at least 35 points and 400 yards in past two games, fourth time in franchise history to reach those marks in consecutive games. ... Cowboys 27-1 when Prescott has passer rating of at least 100, including last week’s win over Giants. ... Prescott needs six completions to pass Don Meredith for fifth on career list for Cowboys. Meredith had 1,170. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence has five sacks of Cousins, more than any other QB in his career. All were when Cousins played for Redskins. ... DL Michael Bennett, acquired in trade with New England during open week, had sack in Dallas debut. Became 19th player to have sacks with five teams. ... S Xavier Woods was NFC defensive player of week with interception, forced fumble against Giants. ... Fantasy Tip: Cousins has nine TD passes, no interceptions and 123.5 passer rating in past three road games.