Rookie Ezra Cleveland has taken over at right guard for Elflein, who was drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in 2017 and started at center his first two seasons. He switched to left guard last year and moved again to right guard this season. Elflein played in the opener and was hurt in practice the following week.
After a solid rookie year, Elflein needed offseason surgeries on his shoulder and ankle and wasn’t the same in 2018 while starting 13 games.
The Vikings also activated long snapper Austin Cutting from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. They ruled tight end Irv Smith Jr. out for their game on Monday at Chicago because of a groin injury. Cornerback Cam Dantzler (concussion) was listed as questionable.
