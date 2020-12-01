Special teams have given the Vikings plenty of trouble this year. Over the past five regular seasons, they’ve used four kickers, four punters and four long snappers.
The Vikings also waived fourth-year veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who played sparingly in 10 games and primarily on special teams.
