Vikings decline 5th-year option on center Garrett Bradbury

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings declined the fifth-year option on the contract for center Garrett Bradbury on Monday, sending their 2019 first-round draft pick into the final season of his rookie deal.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bradbury has struggled in pass protection against bigger defensive tackles but has the lateral mobility to be an effective zone blocker in the running game. He still has the inside track to be the starting center in 2022. Cole signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL