Linebacker Anthony Barr returned to practice on a limited basis, after sitting out last week with a lingering knee injury, his fifth absence in nine games this season.
The Vikings have two starters back this week from the COVID-19 reserve list: safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury. Smith and Bradbury each missed the past two games.
The Vikings still have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, none of them starters. Backup safety Josh Metellus, a key contributor on special teams, was the latest to be added to the list.
Four players did not practice Wednesday because of non-injury-related absences: right tackle Brian O’Neill, nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, defensive end D.J. Wonnum and backup tight end Chris Herndon.
