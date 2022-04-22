Vikings enter draft with still-pressing need at cornerback

LAST SEASON: The Vikings lost their first two games in crushing fashion to eventual playoff teams Cincinnati and Arizona and never truly recovered, not spending a single week above the .500 mark. They matched the NFL’s all-time record with 14 games decided by eight points or fewer, winning only six of those while their late-game defense failed them badly. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had another solid year throwing to star receiver Justin Jefferson, but he missed a crucial game at division champion Green Bay with COVID-19. General manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were both fired the day after the season, paving the way for the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Kevin O’Connell regime to begin. O’Connell came with a Super Bowl ring after winning the championship as offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.