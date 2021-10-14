STATS AND STUFF: The Vikings are 0-2 on the road this season. ... DE Everson Griffen has four sacks in the last three games. Over his last three matchups against the Panthers while with the Vikings, in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Griffen had six sacks. ... Griffen (four) and DE Danielle Hunter (six) are one of two tandems in the league with four-plus sacks apiece. Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are the other for the Bears. ... Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is the third player in team history with at least five catches in the first five games of the season. Current teammate Adam Thielen (2017, 2018) and Hall of Famer Cris Carter (1994, 1995, 1997) are the others. ... QB Kirk Cousins threw his 200th career TD pass last week. He’s the ninth active player in the league to reach that milestone. ... The Panthers are 2-1 at home. ... The Panthers have struggled in the third quarter this season, scoring an NFL-low seven points. ... Darnold has thrown five interceptions in the last two games and has six TDs passes and six INTs on the season. ... Darnold was limited to a passer rating of 34.4 after completing 17 of 42 passes with one touchdown and three interceptions in his last meeting with the Vikings as a member of the Jets.. ... The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup and 0-2 without him. McCaffrey has 2,820 scrimmage yards (148.4 per game) and 21 touchdowns in his past 19 home games. ... Rookie RB Chuba Hubbard had his first 100-yard rushing game last week in a 21-18 loss to the Eagles. ... The Panthers’ defense is first in the NFL on third downs, allowing opponents to convert just 25.4% of those opportunities into first downs.