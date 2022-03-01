Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played in the league as a linebacker from 1988-99, including three seasons with the Vikings.
Donatell is the son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Cordell worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers organizations.
Including the three strength and conditioning coaches, the Vikings retained six assistants from the previous regime on their 27-person coaching staff.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL