NEEDS: The Vikings recently released TE Kyle Rudolph, their longest-tenured player after 10 seasons, but the problem of their lack of salary cap space persists. Some money was used to sign DE Stephen Weatherly, who was recently released by the Panthers and adds a depth player at a bargain rate. Beyond him, banking on the healthy returns of DE Danielle Hunter and LB Anthony Barr is probably the best upgrade the Vikings can count on for 2021 given how little room they have to maneuver under the cap. Reinforcements would be most helpful at DT and CB, and SS gets added to the list if Harris does not re-sign. On offense, they need a left guard to start. Even with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen forming one of the NFL’s best tandems, another playmaking WR is a need and not a want in this pass-driven league, though that might be best sought through the draft.