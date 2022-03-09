Williams will take over the team’s sports medicine operation that was directed by Eric Sugarman for the last 16 years. Sugarman was dismissed earlier this week, as part of the ongoing transition under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.
The Vikings also announced the hiring of Grant Udinski as an assistant to O’Connell focusing on special projects. He spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL