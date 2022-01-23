The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator and his fifth year as an assistant for the 49ers. He played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for Houston (2006-11) and Philadelphia (2012-15), winning the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and landing a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007.
The Vikings have identified Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as the finalists for their general manager job. They’re set for second interviews this week.
