Vikings keep Cousins out of practice due to illness

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was absent from practice Thursday because of an illness, coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Cousins was forced to sit out five days of training camp in 2021 due to the NFL’s rules for close contacts to known cases of COVID-19. He was in league protocols for unvaccinated players last season. After testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 31, Cousins had to miss the game at Green Bay.
The league suspended all coronavirus protocols in March. The current recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is for people who test positive to isolate from others for at least five days. Isolation can end, the CDC says, if they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and experiencing improvement in symptoms.
