Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.
“It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Smith said. “The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”
He said the procedure won’t be career ending.
“By no means am I ready to be done playing football,” Smith posted. “There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.”
