STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have won three consecutive against Lions, didn’t give up TD to them last season. ... Minnesota has won two straight this year, averaging 33 points and giving up 10 points per game. ... QB Kirk Cousins NFL-high 142.5 rating past two weeks with 639 yards passing, six TDs, one INT. ... RB Dalvin Cook second in NFL with 796 yards from scrimmage, fourth with 583 yards rushing. ... WR Stefon Diggs first Viking with two TDs of 50-plus yards in game since Randy Moss against Lions on Oct. 1, 2000. ... DE Danielle Hunter NFL-high eight tackles for loss. ... Vikings giving up 15.5 points per game, ranking sixth in league. ... Lions lost two in row after 2-0-1 start. ... QB Matthew Stafford 87 yards passing from 40,000-yard mark for career. Matt Ryan reached mark fastest in 151 games, five more than Stafford has played. ... WR Kenny Golladay has scored in two straight home games, five-plus receptions in past three home games. ... T.J. Hockenson only rookie TE with two receiving TDs. ... DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison two sacks in past three games. ... CB Justin Coleman career-high three passes defended last week and INT. Fantasy tip: Diggs had seven catches for 167 yards, career-high three TDs last week. He has nine TD receptions in previous nine division games.