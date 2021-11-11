STATS AND STUFF: Minnesota has scored on its opening drive in seven straight games. It has five touchdowns and two field goals in that span. … Vikings S Camryn Bynum became just the second DB since 2000 to get at least 12 tackles and an interception in his first career start, with the rookie from Cal’s performance against Baltimore joining S Marques Anderson for Green Bay in 2002. … QB Kirk Cousins has been sacked a league-low 10 times this season, with seven of those coming in three games against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit. … Minnesota has converted more than 40% of its third-down attempts in a game just once this season. The Vikings were 50% (7 of 14) against Dallas in Week 8. … The Chargers lead the NFL in fourth-down conversions (11) and attempts (17). They were 2 for 4 versus Philadelphia. … Herbert needs one touchdown pass to become the fourth player with 50 scoring throws through his first 24 starts. Patrick Mahomes reached 50 in 17 games, while Kurt Warner did it in 21 and Dan Marino in 22. … Allen needs 3 yards receiving to become the fourth Chargers with 8,000 career yards (Antonio Gates, Lance Alworth, Charlie Joiner). … Los Angeles has been outscored 69-23 in the third quarter.