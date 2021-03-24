Abdullah has mostly played on special teams for the Vikings, including as a kickoff returner with an average of 24.6 yards per return. He has 31 carries for 157 yards and 24 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games for Minnesota. He had two scoring receptions in 2020.
After Mike Boone’s departure as a free agent, Abdullah will for now be the No. 3 running back behind Cook and Alexander Mattison.
