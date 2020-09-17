The Vikings play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Elflein is in his first season at right guard, after playing left guard last year and center his first two seasons.
With Dakota Dozier starting at left guard, the backup options for Elflein are especially inexperienced: Dru Samia and rookie Ezra Cleveland. Aviante Collins and rookie Kyle Hinton are the guards on the practice squad.
