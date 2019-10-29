Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with five counts, including drunken driving and carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the criminal complaint, Kearse failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, above Minnesota’s legal limit.

The complaint says Kearse admitted he consumed four drinks before driving, and that he carries the gun for protection.

Kearse spoke to reporters at practice Monday and apologized to the team and fans. He says he takes the matter seriously and will work to improve himself.

