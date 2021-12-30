STATS AND STUFF: The Vikings are below .500 but remain in playoff contention heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. ... Vikings LB Anthony Barr is coming off a two-interception performance against the Rams. He was the first Vikings linebacker to intercept two passes in a game since E.J. Henderson in 2010. ... Jefferson and Randy Moss are the only Vikings ever to have consecutive 1,400-yard receiving seasons. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has thrown 30 touchdown passes with only seven interceptions, but four of those interceptions have come in his last three games. He has been sacked seven times over his last two games. … The Vikings are sixth in the NFL with a plus-9 turnover differential, but they’re 2-5 in the seven games when they’ve had a plus-turnover differential. That’s the most such losses in the league this year, according to Sportradar. The Packers are 11-0 with a plus-turnover differential. ... The Packers have clinched their third straight NFC North title and are seeking to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and lone first-round bye. The Packers have a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC standings. … If Dallas loses or ties its home game with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Packers would be able to clinch the No. 1 seed by beating the Vikings. ... LaFleur has a 38-9 career regular-season record and has tied George Seifert for the most regular-season wins by any coach in his first three seasons. Seifert went 38-10 from 1989-91 in his first three seasons. … Rodgers has thrown 55 touchdown passes and seven interceptions against the Vikings. The Packers are 15-10-1 against the Vikings in games Rodgers has started. … Packers WR Davante Adams has seven touchdown catches in his last five games. He also has seven touchdown catches in his last three matchups with the Vikings. … The Packers lead the NFL with a plus-16 turnover margin. … The Packers picked off four passes and made five sacks against the Browns last week. Rasul Douglas had two interceptions and Rashan Gary two sacks. … Douglas has intercepted four passes over his last four games. … Packers OLB Preston Smith has six sacks over his last six games. … Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray coached Vikings defensive backs from 2014-19.