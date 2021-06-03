The Vikings signed eight-time Pro Bowl pick Patrick Peterson and their former nickel back Mackensie Alexander earlier this spring to help prop up a position that was ravaged last year by injuries and free agent departures. Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney got the most playing time at cornerback in 2020, when both were rookies.
Gladney’s status is uncertain, following an offseason arrest in Texas for alleged domestic assault.
