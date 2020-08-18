The Vikings placed backup linebacker Cam Smith on the reserve list for non-football injuries last week, after Smith was diagnosed with an enlarged heart that will require surgery.
Ben Gedeon, who had concussion problems last season, started camp on the physically unable to perform list. Behind stalwarts Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, three of the other four linebackers prior to Nickerson’s addition are rookies.
