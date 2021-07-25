The Vikings are set with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen at the top two spots, but there’s plenty of room behind them for another wide receiver to emerge as a solid No. 3 option. Westbrook’s best season was in 2018, with 66 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns. He matched that reception total in 2019, with 660 yards and three scores.
Westbrook also has a career punt return average of 9.8 yards. He had a 74-yard return for a touchdown in 2018. The Vikings had a total of only 69 punt return yards last year, on 16 attempts.
