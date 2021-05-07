The Vikings signed Thielen in 2013 after he was invited to their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
The Vikings signed 11 undrafted rookies earlier this week, including East Carolina wide receiver Blake Proehl, the son of 17-year NFL veteran Ricky Proehl. The Vikings also signed three specialists to increase competition at spots that were problematic last season: San Diego State long snapper Turner Bernard, Memphis kicker Riley Patterson and LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg.
