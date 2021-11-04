STATS AND STUFF: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins averaged a season-low 5.26 yards per attempt last week against the Cowboys, his fifth-lowest mark in 54 regular-season games with Minnesota. Cousins has the best interception percentage among qualified passers in the NFL this year, at 0.7%. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen has 20 TD receptions in his last 22 games. ... The Vikings lead the NFL in sacks per game and with 24 sacks in seven games have already surpassed their 2020 season total (23). ... Vikings S Xavier Woods is one of four players in the league this year with at least two interceptions and two forced fumbles. ... The Ravens have the NFL’s longest active winning streak against the NFC with 11 victories in a row. ... Since the team’s 1996 inception, Baltimore is an NFL-best 17-8 in games immediately following a bye week. Coach John Harbaugh is 10-3 in those games. ... The Ravens rank third in the league in red-zone offense (touchdowns 72.7% of the time) and tied for second in red-zone defense.