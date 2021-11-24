STATS AND STUFF: The Vikings are the 18th team since the merger to lead each of their first 10 games by at least seven points. The other 17 combined for an .841 winning percentage. ... Cousins is the only QB in the league to rank in the top 10 in each of these five categories: completion percentage (sixth), passing yards (sixth), passing touchdowns (sixth), interceptions (tied for first) and passer rating (third). Cousins has tied Daunte Culpepper for the team record with 24 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass. ... The Vikings converted 9 of 13 third downs last week against the Packers, a season-best rate (69.2). ... Vikings S Harrison Smith had a sack vs. the Packers to extend his franchise career record for defensive backs to 15½. Only Jamal Adams (21½) has more since Smith entered the league in 2012. ... Jimmy Garoppolo joined Steve Young and Joe Montana as the only 49ers QBs with four straight starts with a passer rating of at least 100 in a single season. Young has the franchise record with six straight. ... San Francisco has run the ball at least 42 times in back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1987. ... Niners DL Arden Key has sacks in three straight games. ... San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel is the third WR since the merger with at least five TD catches and three TD runs in the same season. ... The Niners have opened the game with an 18-play TD drive and 20-play FG drive the past two weeks.