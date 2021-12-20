While Thielen remained out, rookie offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was active for Minnesota after he also missed the Steelers game with an ankle injury.
Left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and defensive back Xavier Crawford were inactive for the Bears because of injuries.
With Peters sidelined by an ankle injury, rookie Teven Jenkins is in line for his first career start.
Quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis also are inactive for the Vikings.
