The Vikings (2-2) lost 16-6 at Chicago on Sunday in another struggle for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the passing attack. Diggs is in the first season of a contract extension he signed last year. Regarding speculation he’s seeking a trade, Diggs said “there’s truth to all rumors.” Asked directly if he requested to be dealt, Diggs said, “I haven’t communicated anything.”
