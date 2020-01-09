“You just trust the doctors and opinions and do whatever it takes to get out there Saturday,” said Thielen, who had seven catches for 129 yards in the 26-20 overtime win last week in the wild-card round at New Orleans. “That’s my mindset. I’m preparing for Saturday. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team win.”

AD

Thielen played in only eight full games during the regular season, limited by a hamstring injury he aggravated twice.

AD

“No frustration. Just excited that I have the opportunity to play another game,” Thielen said.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the previous two days because of illness. He said he had the flu.

“Even if I was 30 percent, I would be out there. I mean, it’s football, and it’s that time of the year,” Diggs said. “Nothing’s going to be perfect.”

Backup safety Jayron Kearse was listed as doubtful and nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander was again ruled out, both because of knee injuries. Alexander, who was hurt Dec. 29 in the final regular season game, had minor surgery Thursday on his right knee.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https;//twitter.com/AP_NFL