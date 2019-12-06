Indy (6-6) claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers this week and he’ll will replace the 46-year-old Vinatieri.
Hilton will miss his fifth game in six weeks.
Starting cornerback Kenny Moore II also has been ruled out by coach Frank Reich. Moore has an injured ankle.
Reich also said starting running back Marlon Mack and rookie receiver Parris Campbell are expected to return from hand injuries this week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.