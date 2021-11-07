Former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds was inactive for the Titans (6-2). Reynolds set career highs with 52 catches for 618 yards last season before leaving Los Angeles in free agency, but he has been inactive for four of Tennessee’s nine games.
Linebacker Rashaan Evans also missed his second straight game for Tennessee with an ankle injury. He was ruled out on Friday.
The Rams’ other inactive players were quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, tight end Brycen Hopkins and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum.
The Titans’ other inactives were cornerback Greg Mabin, fullback Tory Carter, guard Nate Davis, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive end Amani Bledsoe.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://apnews.com/AP_NFL