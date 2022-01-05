“There’s a business side to this, but there’s a lot of optimism on my end that I’ll be back. So I’m not worried about it,” Wagner said. “Obviously I can’t control everything. I can only control my part. And my part on this is I love this city. I love this team. I love the Seahawks. I always want to be a part of the franchise’s good times and bad times and every time. This is a team that I would love to be able to be a part of for a very, very long time.”