Hayes, who had a huge hit last year with “Fancy Like,” was caught by surprise that his performance intruded on the halftime analysis.
“As a massive sports fan I was so jacked to perform halftime at the game, I just couldn’t wait to get in the stadium,” Hayes said. “We didn’t think our performance would be broadcast — so to see what’s happened, I mean, you can’t make this up! I guess we made broadcast after all!
“Sorry guys, next time we won’t turn it up to 11!”
CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
