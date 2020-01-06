Indiana outscored Charlotte 37-21 in third quarter behind 13 points from Warren to open a 14-point lead and held on for the win. Warren finished 15 of 24 from the field.

Terry Rozier had 28 points for the Hornets, whose two-game win streak ended.

Devonte Graham, who finished with 22 points and six assists, tried to bring the Hornets back late. He hit back-to-back 3s from the right wing, but Warren answered with a dunk and then turned a fast-break layup into a three-point play to push the lead to 11 with 1:30 left in the game.

The Pacers dominated in the paint, outscoring the Hornets 66-46.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb had 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... Justin Holiday was ejected from the game after picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call with 9:45 left. ... Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Naz Mitrou-Long (sprained ankle) did not play.

Hornets: Marvin Williams (nasal fracture) did not play. ... Among those in attendance were rapper J. Cole and 2003 U.S. Open tennis champion Andy Roddick.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Return home to host the Heat on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Back at home Wednesday night to face the defending NBA champion Raptors.

