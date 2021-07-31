“It’s a personal decision for me,” said Scherff, who wore a mask when speaking to reporters Friday, a requirement for unvaccinated players. “It’s a personal decision for everybody. Nobody’s made a deal of it. We’re all here to play football and that’s what we’re doing.”
Scherff declined to give his vaccination status. As of earlier this week, roughly 60% of Washington’s players were fully vaccinated, which ranks last in the league.
So far, 88.5% of players around the NFL have had at least one shot of the vaccine and 20 teams have more than 90% of players vaccinated, including eight with more than 95% vaccinated.
“We’re hoping we can get some more guys vaccinated, but we’ll see,” coach Ron Rivera said, citing the opportunity for players to get a vaccine dose Sunday after returning home from Richmond. “It’s a difficult topic. I’ve tried to approach it with a lot of our players, talked to a lot of our guys that have it. It’s a personal thing, but we can sway them hopefully.”
Rivera, who is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer, has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance. Receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are among the other Washington players on the COVID-19 list.
